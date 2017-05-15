Man Injured in Des Moines Park Shooting
Officers were called to Broadlawns Medical Center around 1:15 p.m. after the victim in the shooting was dropped off. The victim told police the shooting happened at Prospect Park near the boat ramp but officers were not able to find the scene of the crime.
