Magic, Dance, Music, Kato Kaelin Appearance Among Entertainment At Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- From magicians to tap dancers, cirque performances, music and personality Kato Kaelin to a varied lineup of singers, songwriters, bands, dueling pianos and other options, Wizard World today announced the highlights of its new non-stop entertainment lineup at Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines, Friday through Sunday at the Iowa Events Center. The initiative, designed to keep the show floor buzzing throughout the weekend, will feature national and local acts of all kinds, allowing fans to enjoy more of the best of pop culture during the event and into the evenings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.