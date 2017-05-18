Lawmakers reflect on legislative sess...

Lawmakers reflect on legislative session, look ahead to 2018

Seated before a small group of constituents Saturday morning, neither the Democratic nor Republican lawmaker could answer a seemingly simple question from the audience: What's the good news? Rep. Dave Heaton, R-Mount Pleasant, and Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mount Pleasant, gathered at the Iowa Wesleyan University Library in Mount Pleasant for a final legislative forum of 2017, initially set for the end of April but delayed because lawmakers worked a Saturday in Des Moines to close out the session.

