Lawmakers reflect on legislative session, look ahead to 2018
Seated before a small group of constituents Saturday morning, neither the Democratic nor Republican lawmaker could answer a seemingly simple question from the audience: What's the good news? Rep. Dave Heaton, R-Mount Pleasant, and Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mount Pleasant, gathered at the Iowa Wesleyan University Library in Mount Pleasant for a final legislative forum of 2017, initially set for the end of April but delayed because lawmakers worked a Saturday in Des Moines to close out the session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Private society Iowa
|May 18
|FOVR
|1
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14)
|May 9
|wemissyou
|2
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe...
|May 7
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Fun Snapchat
|May 3
|Josh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC