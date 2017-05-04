Koch-funded groups financed, supported Iowa GOP legislators
Prior to the 2016 election, political advocacy groups funded by billionaire brothers from Kansas donated tens of thousands of dollars to Republican candidates for the Iowa Statehouse and reached hundreds of thousands of Iowa homes via campaign mailers, phone calls and door-knocking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Owatonna People's Press.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|5 hr
|Eddie
|2
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|5 hr
|Eddie
|2
|Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe...
|Sun
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Fun Snapchat
|May 3
|Josh
|3
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|411
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|3
|Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13)
|Apr 27
|Katie1
|4
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC