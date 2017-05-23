Kim Reynolds sworn in as Iowa's 1st female governor
Iowa Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, is sworn in as governor by Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady during a ceremonial swearing in, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|13 hr
|kentucky
|412
|Private society Iowa
|May 18
|FOVR
|1
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14)
|May 9
|wemissyou
|2
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe...
|May 7
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC