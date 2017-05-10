Kellyanne Conway to speak at Iowa lea...

Kellyanne Conway to speak at Iowa leadership summit in July

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

One of the most visible members of President Trump's inner circle will be in Iowa this summer to speak at a family leadership gathering. Kellyanne Conway, who is the current Counselor to the President, will speak at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines on July 15. The Urbandale-based FAMiLY LEADER Foundation is putting on the all-day conference for the sixth time, and other speakers include U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and Bob Vander Plaats -- who is President and CEO of the foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09) 3 hr Susan 60
R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14) Tue wemissyou 2
News Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe... Tue philemon 2
Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S... May 8 Eddie 2
Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r... May 8 Eddie 2
Fun Snapchat May 3 Josh 3
iowa sucks (Jan '08) Apr 28 Knife to a gun fi... 411
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC