Kellyanne Conway to speak at Iowa leadership summit in July
One of the most visible members of President Trump's inner circle will be in Iowa this summer to speak at a family leadership gathering. Kellyanne Conway, who is the current Counselor to the President, will speak at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines on July 15. The Urbandale-based FAMiLY LEADER Foundation is putting on the all-day conference for the sixth time, and other speakers include U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and Bob Vander Plaats -- who is President and CEO of the foundation.
