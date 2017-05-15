Katy Perry to perform in Des Moines

Katy Perry to perform in Des Moines

9 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The North American leg of WITNESS: The Tour produced by AEG Presents will kick off on September 7 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH and will make a stop in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena on December 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, May 22 at 10am at Hy-VeeTix.com , the Wells Fargo Arena Ticket Office, by phone at 844-55-HYVEE or any Des Moines area or Ames Hy-VeeTix.com locations. All U.S. concerts on WITNESS: The Tour are presented by Xfinity.

