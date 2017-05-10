June 1 deadline for Century and Herit...

June 1 deadline for Century and Heritage Farm owners to apply

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey today reminded eligible farm owners that the deadline to apply for the 2017 Century and Heritage Farm Program is June 1, 2017. The program recognizes families that have owned their farm for 100 years in the case of Century Farms and 150 years for Heritage Farms.

