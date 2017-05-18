Judge: No speed camera citations during appeal
A Polk County judge has ruled that cities cannot issue citations from automated speed cameras while they appeal the order to remove the devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Private society Iowa
|12 hr
|FOVR
|1
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14)
|May 9
|wemissyou
|2
|Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe...
|May 9
|philemon
|2
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|May 3
|Josh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC