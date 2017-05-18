Judge: No speed camera citations duri...

Judge: No speed camera citations during appeal

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

A Polk County judge has ruled that cities cannot issue citations from automated speed cameras while they appeal the order to remove the devices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Private society Iowa 12 hr FOVR 1
News Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09) May 10 Susan 60
R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14) May 9 wemissyou 2
News Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe... May 9 philemon 2
Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S... May 8 Eddie 2
Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r... May 8 Eddie 2
Fun Snapchat May 3 Josh 3
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,582 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC