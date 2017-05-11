IowaVoice: Iowans Have A Great Work Ethic Because We Have A Great Approach To Life
The key to attracting and retaining good people for your company is hiring people with a great life ethic says Suku Radia, CEO of Iowa-based Bankers Trust. When emigrating from India years ago, he chose Iowa because he felt a strong sense of community - a sense of pride - essential, he says, when recruiting employees who want more than a job; they want a home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forbes.com.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Susan
|60
|R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14)
|May 9
|wemissyou
|2
|Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe...
|May 9
|philemon
|2
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|May 3
|Josh
|3
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|411
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC