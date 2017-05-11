IowaVoice: Iowans Have A Great Work E...

IowaVoice: Iowans Have A Great Work Ethic Because We Have A Great Approach To Life

23 hrs ago Read more: Forbes.com

The key to attracting and retaining good people for your company is hiring people with a great life ethic says Suku Radia, CEO of Iowa-based Bankers Trust. When emigrating from India years ago, he chose Iowa because he felt a strong sense of community - a sense of pride - essential, he says, when recruiting employees who want more than a job; they want a home.

