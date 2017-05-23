Iowa court offices to be closed Frida...

Iowa court offices to be closed Friday due to budget cuts

Iowa court offices will be closed Friday because of mid-year budget cuts that forced the Judicial Branch to reduce expenses. Besides closing Friday, the $3 million budget cut approved by the Legislature forced a hiring freeze for judicial positions and travel restrictions, causing delays in some civil trials.

