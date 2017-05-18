Iowa animal control facility struggle...

Iowa animal control facility struggles to handle surge

A cat sits at the Des Moines animal control site, Friday, May 19, 2017 in Des Moines, Iowa. Des Moines' animal control facility is ill-equipped to handle even the current load of animals coming through its doors, according to a study released this month, raising questions about how it will handle an expected surge in the pet population as the city grows.

