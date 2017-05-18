Iowa animal control facility struggles to handle surge

A cat sits at the Des Moines animal control site, Friday, May 19, 2017 in Des Moines, Iowa. Des Moines' animal control facility is ill-equipped to handle even the current load of animals coming through its doors, according to a study released this month, raising questions about how it will handle an expected surge in the pet population as the city grows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.