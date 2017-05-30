IA Apartment Building Fire Kills Three, Injures Several

Three people are dead, several are hospitalized with serious injuries and more than 60 are homeless after a fast moving fire spread through a Des Moines apartment building Thursday afternoon. According to a report published by WCCI TV 8 , fire broke out on the fourth floor at Eddy Apartments on Polk Boulevard and quickly went to a second alarm because of the intensity and nature of the call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.