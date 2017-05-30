IA Apartment Building Fire Kills Three, Injures Several
Three people are dead, several are hospitalized with serious injuries and more than 60 are homeless after a fast moving fire spread through a Des Moines apartment building Thursday afternoon. According to a report published by WCCI TV 8 , fire broke out on the fourth floor at Eddy Apartments on Polk Boulevard and quickly went to a second alarm because of the intensity and nature of the call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|May 24
|kentucky
|412
|Private society Iowa
|May 18
|FOVR
|1
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14)
|May 9
|wemissyou
|2
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC