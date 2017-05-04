How you can help with Des Moines' uns...

How you can help with Des Moines' unsolved homicide cases

Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Police are still looking for suspects in the shooting death of a man who was gunned down in front of his three small children. Forty-one-year-old Stephen Kim was shot and killed on April 21 in the parking lot of the University Terrace Apartments, where he was waiting to pick up his wife who carpooled from there to and from work.

