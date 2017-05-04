How you can help with Des Moines' unsolved homicide cases
Police are still looking for suspects in the shooting death of a man who was gunned down in front of his three small children. Forty-one-year-old Stephen Kim was shot and killed on April 21 in the parking lot of the University Terrace Apartments, where he was waiting to pick up his wife who carpooled from there to and from work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|Thu
|Local
|1
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|Thu
|Local
|1
|Fun Snapchat
|Wed
|Josh
|3
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|411
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|3
|Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13)
|Apr 27
|Katie1
|4
|Elias Johnson's job at WOI-DT at risk for meeti...
|Apr 27
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC