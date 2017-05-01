Hog Roast is Sunday
The public is invited to attend the annual Hog Roast at Southfield Wellness Community located at 2416 Des Moines Street in Webster City on Sunday, May 7 at the independent and assisted living garages. Above, diners enjoy a sandwich at the 2016 hog roast.
