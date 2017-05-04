Frontier offering new flights from DSM to Las Vegas
Flights are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The flights depart from Las Vegas at 4:15 p.m. and arrive in Des Moines at 9:05 p.m., and depart from Des Moines at 9:55 p.m., arriving in Las Vegas at 11:04 p.m. Frontier currently has a daily non-stop from Des Moines to Denver and a flight that operates on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from Cedar Rapids to Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|21 hr
|Local
|1
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|21 hr
|Local
|1
|Fun Snapchat
|Wed
|Josh
|3
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|411
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|3
|Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13)
|Apr 27
|Katie1
|4
|Elias Johnson's job at WOI-DT at risk for meeti...
|Apr 27
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC