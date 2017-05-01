For metro police, Iowa deputy's death a painful reminder
WEBVTT YEAR ANDURBANDALE LOSS OF THREE.>> WHENEVER ANY ONE OF US ISINJURED AROUND THIS COUNTRY ORKILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY, ITIS HEART-BREAKING.MARCUS: FOR CENTRAL IOWA, MAYBEEVEN MORE SO.URBANDALE POLICE ARE DEALINGWITH THE DEATH OF OFFICER JUSTINMARTIN WHO WAS AMBUSHED WHILESITTING IN HIS POLICE CRUISER INEARLY NOVEMBER.THEY KNOW THE POTTAWATTAMIECOUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT WILLNEVER FORGET DEPUTY MARKBURBRIDGE.>> I DON'T THINK THAT WOUND EVERCLOSES.I THINK YOU TRY EVERY DAY TOPUSH FORWARD AND TRY TO HEAL.WE TRY TO HEAL.MARCUS: DES MOINES POLICEDEALING WITH 3 DEATHS.SGT.
