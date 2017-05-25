Fire chief confirms 3 people dead in massive apartment blaze
Des Moines fire officials say an apartment blaze killed three people Thursday afternoon, and multiple other people suffered serious injuries. The fire broke out just before 1 p.m. at the Eddy Apartments in the 1100 block of Polk Boulevard just east of Waveland Golf Course, and heavy fire could be seen emanating from one of the units on the fourth floor.
