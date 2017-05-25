Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Iowa City
The Des Moines suburb of Ankeny is the only large Midwestern city to rank among the fastest growing cities in the nation. New U.S. Census estimates released Thursday show that Ankeny's population jumped 28.6 percent between 2010 and 2016 to reach 58,627.
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Wed
|kentucky
|412
|Private society Iowa
|May 18
|FOVR
|1
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14)
|May 9
|wemissyou
|2
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe...
|May 7
|True Christian wi...
|1
