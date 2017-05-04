Family, friends remember man killed i...

Family, friends remember man killed in front of 3 children

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The victim of an unsolved homicide in Des Moines was laid to rest Saturday as family and friends came together at St. Pius Catholic Church to remember 41-year-old Stephen Kim. Kim was gunned down while sitting in his car with his three children on April 21 in what police call an "act of senseless violence."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe... 14 hr True Christian wi... 1
Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r... May 4 Local 1
Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S... May 4 Local 1
Fun Snapchat May 3 Josh 3
iowa sucks (Jan '08) Apr 28 Knife to a gun fi... 411
News 24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun... Apr 28 Knife to a gun fi... 3
Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13) Apr 27 Katie1 4
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,316 • Total comments across all topics: 280,847,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC