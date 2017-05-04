Family, friends remember man killed in front of 3 children
The victim of an unsolved homicide in Des Moines was laid to rest Saturday as family and friends came together at St. Pius Catholic Church to remember 41-year-old Stephen Kim. Kim was gunned down while sitting in his car with his three children on April 21 in what police call an "act of senseless violence."
