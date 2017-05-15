Exploratory Campaign Committee May Mean Gubernatorial Run for Iowa Democrat
State Representative Todd Prichard has already launched an exploratory committee for a run for governor, and has scheduled three public events to provide an update on his campaign on Tuesday. Prichard will speak in his hometown of Charles City in the morning, before travelling to Cedar Rapids and Des Moines.
