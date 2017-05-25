EXCHANGE: Nursing students' real-life...

EXCHANGE: Nursing students' real-life experiences are vital

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Gray, a 1989 graduate of the college, is a clinical instructor who specializes in introducing Blessing-Rieman senior students to community health outreaches. Gray has helped expose students to opportunities and caring for patients outside the walls of the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
iowa sucks (Jan '08) Wed kentucky 412
Private society Iowa May 18 FOVR 1
News Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09) May 10 Susan 60
R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14) May 9 wemissyou 2
Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S... May 8 Eddie 2
Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r... May 8 Eddie 2
News Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe... May 7 True Christian wi... 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,470 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC