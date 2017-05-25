EXCHANGE: Nursing students' real-life experiences are vital
Gray, a 1989 graduate of the college, is a clinical instructor who specializes in introducing Blessing-Rieman senior students to community health outreaches. Gray has helped expose students to opportunities and caring for patients outside the walls of the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Wed
|kentucky
|412
|Private society Iowa
|May 18
|FOVR
|1
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14)
|May 9
|wemissyou
|2
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe...
|May 7
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC