Driver's licenses coming to your smartphone in 2018
Iowa transportation officials say residents should be able to start downloading their driver's licenses onto their smartphones by late next year. The Des Moines Register reports the Iowa Department of Transportation has conducted a pilot program with about 100 state employees who used state-issued iPhones last year.
