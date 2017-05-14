Driver Arrested After Early Morning C...

Driver Arrested After Early Morning Car Chase

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, a Des Moines police officer tried pulling over a speeding car along Hickman Road. Officers say the driver, 25-year-old Randy Rocha Nunez, refused to stop, then sped through the intersection of 49th St. and Holcomb Avenue and crashed into a fire hydrant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09) May 10 Susan 60
R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14) May 9 wemissyou 2
News Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe... May 9 philemon 2
Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S... May 8 Eddie 2
Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r... May 8 Eddie 2
Fun Snapchat May 3 Josh 3
iowa sucks (Jan '08) Apr 28 Knife to a gun fi... 411
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC