Documents Reveal Name of Alleged Pharmacy Painkiller Thief in Des Moines
Federal officials and UnityPoint Health still have not named the person accused of stealing prescription painkillers and replacing them with sterile water. But documents posted today by the Iowa Pharmacy board may have named him.
