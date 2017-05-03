Documents name former pharmacy technician in drug-switching case 6 MIN
An addendum from the Iowa Board of Pharmacy has named the former pharmacy technician who admitted to watering down the opioid prescriptions of hospital patients and stole the powerful painkillers. According to the addendum, Victor Van Cleave diverted approximately 252 vials of Fentanyl and 18 files of hydromorphone from August to October in 2016 while working at Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun Snapchat
|40 min
|Josh
|3
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|411
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|3
|Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13)
|Apr 27
|Katie1
|4
|Elias Johnson's job at WOI-DT at risk for meeti...
|Apr 27
|Local
|3
|CBS to terminate the affiliation agreement with...
|Apr 23
|Local
|2
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Apr 21
|sidneym
|12
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC