Documents name former pharmacy technician in drug-switching case 6 MIN

Documents name former pharmacy technician in drug-switching case

An addendum from the Iowa Board of Pharmacy has named the former pharmacy technician who admitted to watering down the opioid prescriptions of hospital patients and stole the powerful painkillers. According to the addendum, Victor Van Cleave diverted approximately 252 vials of Fentanyl and 18 files of hydromorphone from August to October in 2016 while working at Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

