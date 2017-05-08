Des Moines Symphony Concludes 2016-2017 Season with Masterworks 7: American Gothic and Bolero

The Des Moines Symphony concludes its 2016-2017 79th Season with "American Gothic and Bolero" 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017 at the Des Moines Civic Center . Virtuoso cellist Matt Haimovitz makes his Des Moines Symphony debut in a program that stretches from Spain to France and all the way back to Iowa.

