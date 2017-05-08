Des Moines Symphony Concludes 2016-2017 Season with Masterworks 7: American Gothic and Bolero
The Des Moines Symphony concludes its 2016-2017 79th Season with "American Gothic and Bolero" 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017 at the Des Moines Civic Center . Virtuoso cellist Matt Haimovitz makes his Des Moines Symphony debut in a program that stretches from Spain to France and all the way back to Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|10 hr
|Eddie
|2
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|10 hr
|Eddie
|2
|Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe...
|Sun
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Fun Snapchat
|May 3
|Josh
|3
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|411
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|3
|Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13)
|Apr 27
|Katie1
|4
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC