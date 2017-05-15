Des Moines Public Schools Ready for 'Make School Meals Great Again' Program
The Trump administration announced they will relax the nutrition guidelines put on public school meals programs. Nothing is official yet, but Des Moines Public Schools anticipates the changes are coming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14)
|May 9
|wemissyou
|2
|Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe...
|May 9
|philemon
|2
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|May 3
|Josh
|3
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|411
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC