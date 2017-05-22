Des Moines Police Still Asking for He...

Des Moines Police Still Asking for Help Finding Missing Woman

Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

Lisa Diehm , 56, was last seen on May 10th and is believed to be with her boyfriend Jess Solinger, 54. Solinger has a history of domestic violence and a currently active arrest warrant for domestic abuse. Solinger's white Ford F150 pickup was recovered in Colfax, Iowa.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Polk County was issued at May 23 at 3:35AM CDT

