Des Moines police identify man killed in church parking lot

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release that 19-year-old Ruot Gach, of Des Moines, died around 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot at Zion Lutheran Church at 4300 Beaver Ave. When officers arrived, they found Gach and another victim, identified as 27-year-old Yien Nhial, of Des Moines, who was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

