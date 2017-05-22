Des Moines Playhouse 97th Season Concludes with Steel Magnolias
The Des Moines Community Playhouse presents "Steel Magnolias," June 2-18, 2017. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com , by phone at 515-277-6261 , or at the Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St. "Steel Magnolias" is sponsored by EMC Insurance Companies.
