Des Moines City Council Votes on Fireworks Restrictions
State lawmakers legalized fireworks earlier this year. They let city councils decide whether to allow them to be shot off, and on Monday night the decision was made for Des Moines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Private society Iowa
|May 18
|FOVR
|1
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14)
|May 9
|wemissyou
|2
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe...
|May 7
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Fun Snapchat
|May 3
|Josh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC