Des Moines City Council to debate fireworks resolution

The Des Moines City Council on Monday will discuss a resolution to limit or prohibit the sale and use of consumer-grade fireworks, sparking a debate between city leaders and residents. Entrepreneurs Jeremiah and Zachariah Terhark started Iowa Fireworks Company after Gov. Terry Branstad signed a bill last month that legalized the sale and use of all Class C fireworks in Iowa.

