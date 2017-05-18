Des Moines City Council to debate fir...

Des Moines City Council to debate fireworks resolution

12 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The Des Moines City Council on Monday will discuss a resolution to limit or prohibit the sale and use of consumer-grade fireworks, sparking a debate between city leaders and residents. Entrepreneurs Jeremiah and Zachariah Terhark started Iowa Fireworks Company after Gov. Terry Branstad signed a bill last month that legalized the sale and use of all Class C fireworks in Iowa.

