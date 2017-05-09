Des Moines Art Center announces Panth...

Des Moines Art Center announces Pantheon Project

1 hr ago

On Saturday, May 20, the Des Moines Art Center, along with Science Center of Iowa, Des Moines Symphony Academy, and Des Moines DanzArts Studio will present two performances of the Pantheon Project, a unique community project involving students 12-18 years of age from these four institutions who have collaborated throughout the past year exploring the concept of water from the perspectives of visual arts, dance, music and science. The project culminates on May 20 with performances by all students featuring Handel's "Water Music" and Smetana's "The Moldau."

