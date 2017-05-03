Democratic senator from Des Moines ru...

Democratic senator from Des Moines running for governor

Nate Boulton announced Thursday that he'll seek the Democratic nomination in 2018. He's making a formal announcement in his hometown of Columbus and will embark on a six-day trip around the state.

