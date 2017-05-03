Democratic senator from Des Moines running for governor
Nate Boulton announced Thursday that he'll seek the Democratic nomination in 2018. He's making a formal announcement in his hometown of Columbus and will embark on a six-day trip around the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|1 hr
|Local
|1
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|1 hr
|Local
|1
|Fun Snapchat
|9 hr
|Josh
|3
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|411
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|3
|Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13)
|Apr 27
|Katie1
|4
|Elias Johnson's job at WOI-DT at risk for meeti...
|Apr 27
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC