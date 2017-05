County program makes homes lead-free for 150 families

WEBVTT TOWN.CITY OFFICIALS SAY THEY AREGREAT NEED FOR BOTH FACILITIES.STACEY: POLK COUNTY IS OFFERINGHOMEOWNERS WITH SMALL CHILDRENAND OLD HOUSES A CHANCE TO MAKETHEIR HOMES SAFER.FOR FREE.KCCI'S MARK TAUSCHECK IS HERE TOEXPLAIN MARK, LEAD PAINT ISSTILL A BIG PROBLEM IN IOW>> LEAD-BASED PAINTS WERE BANNEDFOR USE IN HOUSING 40 YEARS AGOSO ALL HOUSES BUILT BEFORE 1978ARE LIKELY TO CONTAIN SOMELEAD-BASED PAINT THAT'S ABOUT 2THIRDS OF ALL HOMES IN POLKCOUNTYTHIS HOME ON KINGMAN BOULEVARDIN DES MOINES IS JUST THE LATESTTO GET A TOTAL MAKEOVER AFTERLEAD PAINT WAS FOUND>> EVERYWHERE FACIA, SOFFET, ALLTHE SIDING, ALL THE TRIM AROUNDTHE DOORS AND WINDOWS.MARK: THE ROUGH, PEELINGEXTERIOR IS A TELL-TALE SIGN OFLEAD-BASED PAINT AND A POLKCOUNTY PROGRAM THAT USES FEDERGRANT MONEY IS PICKING UP THEENTIRE COST WITH A GOAL OFGIVING 150 INCOME QUALIFYINGHOMEOWNERS A CHANCE TO MAKETHEIR HOMES SAFE ... (more)

