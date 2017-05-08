Cornerstone Community CCU Cool Car Show

Cornerstone Community Credit Union, along with support of The Iowa Street Rod Association and the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine, Altoona is hosting an "any make, any model, any year, cool car show on May 21, 2017 from 8am to 2pm at Cornerstone Community Credit Union, 414 61st St, Des Moines, IA. Proceeds to help local families get to the Shriner's Hospital.

