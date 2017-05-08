City Council hears proposal to make Des Moines a - welcoming city'
The Des Moines City Council decided Wednesday to take up a controversial proposal about distinguishing Des Moines as a "welcoming city." The Civil and Human Rights Commission said if approved, Des Moines' "welcoming city" status would mean that all people are welcome in the city regardless of their immigration status.
