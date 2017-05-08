City Council hears proposal to make D...

City Council hears proposal to make Des Moines a - welcoming city'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The Des Moines City Council decided Wednesday to take up a controversial proposal about distinguishing Des Moines as a "welcoming city." The Civil and Human Rights Commission said if approved, Des Moines' "welcoming city" status would mean that all people are welcome in the city regardless of their immigration status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe... 3 hr philemon 2
Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S... Mon Eddie 2
Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r... Mon Eddie 2
Fun Snapchat May 3 Josh 3
iowa sucks (Jan '08) Apr 28 Knife to a gun fi... 411
News 24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun... Apr 28 Knife to a gun fi... 3
Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13) Apr 27 Katie1 4
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC