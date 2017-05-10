Church Leaders Speak Out About Eminen...

Church Leaders Speak Out About Eminent Domain

Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

Dozens of property owners could be forced to relocate to make way for a city project, and one church in particular feels its being steam rolled; in the name of eminent domain. The City of Des Moines wants to buy nearly 60 properties to expand its Municipal Service Center.

