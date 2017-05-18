Authorities investigate shots fired i...

Authorities investigate shots fired into Des Moines home

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Des Moines police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in the 1500 block of East Walker Street near East 14th Street and Interstate 235. Authorities say someone fired shots into a house on Walker Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Private society Iowa 21 hr FOVR 1
News Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09) May 10 Susan 60
R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14) May 9 wemissyou 2
News Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe... May 9 philemon 2
Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S... May 8 Eddie 2
Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r... May 8 Eddie 2
Fun Snapchat May 3 Josh 3
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Polk County was issued at May 19 at 11:11AM CDT

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,303 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC