Arthur Ovrom

Arthur Paul Ovrom, 90, of Keosauqua, died Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Keosauqua Health Care Center from complications of progressive supranuclear palsy. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. today at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, with family present from 5-7: p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Van Buren Community Foundation, Keosauqua Congregational Church, or the charity of the donor's choice c/o Liza Ovrom, 500 Glenview Drive, Des Moines 50312.

