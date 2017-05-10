AMERICAN SEED TRADE ASSN HOSTS MEETING TO DISCUSS PALMER AMARANTH, OTHER WEED ISSUES May 11, 2017 Source: American Seed Trade Assn news release On May 9, the American Seed Trade Association hosted a meeting of grower groups, seed companies, and state government officials to discuss a collaborative approach to addressing Palmer amaranth and other weed seed issues. The meeting, which took place in Des Moines, Iowa, served as a productive information-exchange and strategic dialog about potential short- and long-term solutions.

