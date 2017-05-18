After Second Teen's Death, Governor Praises DHS Director But...
DES MOINES, Iowa-Following the second death of an adopted, home schooled teen who had been under supervision from the Iowa Department of Human Services, Governor Terry Branstad declined to speculate on the future of the agency's director. Authorities say Sabrina weighed just 56 pounds when medics found her dead in the family's home Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Private society Iowa
|Thu
|FOVR
|1
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14)
|May 9
|wemissyou
|2
|Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe...
|May 9
|philemon
|2
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|May 3
|Josh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC