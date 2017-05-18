After Second Teen's Death, Governor P...

After Second Teen's Death, Governor Praises DHS Director But...

Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa-Following the second death of an adopted, home schooled teen who had been under supervision from the Iowa Department of Human Services, Governor Terry Branstad declined to speculate on the future of the agency's director. Authorities say Sabrina weighed just 56 pounds when medics found her dead in the family's home Friday night.

