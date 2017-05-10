After city's 14th homicide, leaders u...

After city's 14th homicide, leaders urge programs for youths

Community members voiced grave concern Friday at a panel focused on programs for youths that might help curb the recent spike in violence. The discussion involving seven community leaders gathered at the Elpis Christian Fellowship Church comes after the city's 14th homicide this week in which 23-year-old Choice Elliston was shot in the head.

