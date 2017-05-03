A fresh cocktail for theater arts
David Miglin on the right, Iowa Stage president of the board, and Brad Dell on the left. It's opening night for "August: Osage County," Friday, March 3, and they're announcing the formation of Iowa Stage Theater Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|411
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|3
|Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13)
|Apr 27
|Katie1
|4
|Elias Johnson's job at WOI-DT at risk for meeti...
|Apr 27
|Local
|3
|CBS to terminate the affiliation agreement with...
|Apr 23
|Local
|2
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Apr 21
|sidneym
|12
|DirecTV and Dish Network blackout could doom KC...
|Apr 19
|Local
|6
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC