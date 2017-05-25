8-Year-Old Remains Hospitalized After...

8-Year-Old Remains Hospitalized After Being Hit By Alleged Drunk Driver

DES MOINES, Iowa - 8 year old Lila Tuttle remains hospitalized tonight with serious injuries after being hit by a man who police say had twice the legal blood-alcohol limit. Tuttle was hit near the intersection of 48th Street and College Avenue around 8:00pm on Wednesday.

