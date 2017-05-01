52 Faces: Jesse Torres
Uber driver Jesse Torres drives his 2014 Hyundai Veloster through Burlington on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Torres, who grew up in Chicago before serving as a master crew chief in the U.S. Air Force from 1992-2006, says he's always considered Burlington home and has been one of the most vocal advocates for Uber to come to his community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
