47 New Vendors Taking Part in Downtown Farmers Market
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Farmers' Market has 288 vendors registered for the new season. The theme this year is "Find Your Handful of Happiness."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
