2 Shootings in Same Neighborhood on S...

2 Shootings in Same Neighborhood on Same Day, Nearly 30 Shell Casings Found

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- "I wish that things would just go back to where...you don't have to worry about the kids being out in the street or anything or just worry about sitting in your house and a stray bullet just taking you out. I mean, times have gone, times have really gone."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r... May 4 Local 1
Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S... May 4 Local 1
Fun Snapchat May 3 Josh 3
iowa sucks (Jan '08) Apr 28 Knife to a gun fi... 411
News 24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun... Apr 28 Knife to a gun fi... 3
Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13) Apr 27 Katie1 4
Elias Johnson's job at WOI-DT at risk for meeti... Apr 27 Local 3
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,965 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC