World Port brings international sound back to Des Moines
For more than two decades, Paul Micich has been putting an Iowa spin on international music. His band, World Port, plays what Micich calls "music with an accent" at street festivals, farmers markets, wineries and other locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Mar 25
|Your new nightmare
|1
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar 13
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar 13
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC